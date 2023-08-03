Forecast: Broadband equipment spend over $120bn to 2027

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data centre industries, cumulative broadband equipment spending is expected to exceed $120 billion (€109.8bn) between 2022 and 2027.

The sales of PON equipment for fibre-to-the-home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will show a 0.2 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2027, as service providers continue to expand their fibre and DOCSIS 3.1/4.0 networks, while also increasing the reliability and sustainability of their broadband access networks.

“After three consecutive years of tremendous broadband network expansions and upgrades, 2023 is expected to show a return to normalised levels of spending,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networking research at Dell’Oro Group. “After 2023, spending is expected to increase through 2026 and 2027, driven by 25 Gbps and 50 Gbps PON, Fixed Wireless CPE, as well as DAA and DOCSIS 4.0 deployments.”

Additional highlights from the forecast report: