Report: Prime Video leads streamers in Spain

Prime Video is the market leading streaming service in Spain once again, according to the latest data from GECA, with a 67.3 per cent audience share.



Netflix is a close second with 65.2 per cent, followed by Disney+ with 37.3 per cent (a significantly growth), HBO Max with 31 per cent, Movistar Plus with 22.4 per cent and DAZN with 15.7 per cent.



The report reveals that one in seven Netflix subscribers is subscribed to the Basic Plan with advertising, with the majority of Netflix subscribers still opting for no adverts.

The top 5 most watched streaming shows in the period (July 3rd to 20th) in Spain were:

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

2. Citadel (Prime Video) – pictured

3. El silencio (Netflix)

4. FUBAR (Netflix)

5. Citas Barcelona (Prime Video)