HBO fastest growing DTC in Spain

Streaming service HBO Max was by far the SVoD platform with the highest growth in Spain in Q1 2021 with a customer share of 28.6 per cent, up 7 per cent on the previous quarter, according to consultancy firm GECA.

Despite the increase in subscribers, HBO Max is still behind Movistar Plus, with 29.1 per cent; Disney_ with 31.8 per cent; Prime Video with 68.8 per cent and the market leader Netflix with 74.2 per cent.

The GECA report reveals that 65.9 per cent of all SVoD subscribers have two different streaming services, with 34 per cent enjoying three services and 19.7 per cent with four.

Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ are the best valued in terms of usage, navigation and recommended titles. The most watched content is Netflix series La Casa de Papel.