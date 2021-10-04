Report: Prime Video leads Japan SVoD market

Premium video streaming in Japan reached 85 billion minutes during January – August 2021, or 13 per cent of total time spent on video according to the first of a series of quarterly reports from Media Partners Asia (MPA) measuring the Japanese streaming economy.

The report, titled Japan Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics, leverages MPA proprietary AMPD Research Platform to measure and analyse streaming media consumption across key VoD services on mobile devices.

The report indicates that the SVoD paying subscribers topped 44 million in August 2021, with Amazon Prime Video (33 per cent), Netflix (14 per cent) and Hulu Japan (6 per cent) in the lead.

Commenting on the inaugural report’s findings, MPA Executive Director Vivek Couto said: “The premium video segment in Japan is increasingly competitive. Local content is critical, as illustrated by broadcast TV-consortium owned TVer’s growth over 2020-21, while Prime Video and Netflix’s licensed anime libraries have contributed over 40 per cent of consumption on the platforms during 2021. More competition and category expansion is imminent as Disney+ expands with Star and local content in October 2021.”

Key premium video players include: