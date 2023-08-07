SBT launches first FAST channel with Amagi

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced that Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT), a leading TV network in Brazil, has partnered with Amagi and AD Digital to launch, distribute, and monetize its first FAST channel, TV Zyn, on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms. The channel, which focuses on the teen demographic, was first launched on Samsung TV Plus in June, and it will be launched on other FAST platforms in the coming months.

SBT is a known brand in the media and entertainment (M&E) market, with great reach and popularity among Brazilian audiences. The group has established international reach through pay-TV distribution, and FAST comes as an opportunity for SBT to further expand distribution.

“SBT takes another important step in its digital transformation strategy with the launch of its first FAST channel,” said SBT CTO Roberto Grosman. “The partnership with AD Digital and Amagi was fundamental for this movement.”

Through an ongoing partnership with SBT, Amagi provided the technology backbone for the group’s pay-TV distribution model. To kickstart its digital journey, SBT has chosen to deploy Amagi’s key cloud solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization: Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM. Amagi CONNECT will enable SBT channels — TV Zyn and SBT International — to connect with a plethora of platforms in the global CTV-led FAST universe and to boost viewership and ad revenue using its content. AD Digital joins the partnership as an accelerator on FAST channel initiatives.

“It’s wonderful to see celebrated TV networks such as SBT taking their premium channels to the next level,” said Amagi Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Srinivasan KA. “We’re eager to help them to build an engaged and loyal audience in the FAST universe using our best-in-class content distribution and monetization solutions.”

“SBT is one of the most important communication groups in the Brazilian market; it is a company that has been constantly seeking innovation and going through transformations inside

our digital ecosystem,” added AD Digital Senior Vice President Daniela Souza. “We at AD Digital are very happy to be able to contribute to this new movement that has been having huge growth year after year in the North American and European markets and with this acceleration that we are now seeing in the Latin American market.”

Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries around the world, with the majority of clients from the American market. Amagi’s customer list includes ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, and numerous other global companies.