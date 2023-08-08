DISH Network Corporation, the US pay-TV provider, has reported revenue totalling $3.91 billion (€3.58bn) for the quarter ending June 30th, compared to $4.21 billion for the corresponding period in 2022.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $200 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to $523 million for the year-ago quarter.

Pay-TV



Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 294,000 in the second quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 257,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.90 million pay-TV subscribers, including 6.90 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.00 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless



Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 188,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 210,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.73 million retail wireless subscribers.