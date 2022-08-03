DISH Q2: Pay-TV subs loss deepens

US connectivity provider DISH Network Corporation has reported revenue totalling $4.21 billion (€4.13bn) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, compared to $4.49 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $523 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $671 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 for the second quarter, compared to $1.06 per share during the same period in 2021.

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 257,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 67,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.99 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.79 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.20 million SLING TV subscribers.

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 210,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 201,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.87 million retail wireless subscribers.