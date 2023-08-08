Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that president and MD for EMEA Priya Dogra will exit the company later this year.

Dogra has held various positions within the company for the past 14 years. In July 2020 she was promoted to a role overseeing WarnerMedia’s entertainment networks in EMEA and APAC. Then, following the merger with Discovery to form WBD in April 2022, she was appointed MD of EMEA as part of Gerhard Zeiler’ leadership team.

Zeiler, WBD’s president of international, said in an internal memo to staff: “As we continue to evolve our company in response to significant changes in our industry, Priya Dogra and I have mutually agreed that she will leave WBD later this year. I appreciate this news will come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure. Priya is a hugely popular leader and is familiar to many of you, having been with us for nearly 14 years, during which time she has made a significant and lasting impact. I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012 and she is a world-class executive, whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content.”

The EMEA team will now report directly to Zeiler.