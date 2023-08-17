Redge Media streamlines FAST offering with mediaTool





FAST offers compelling features for the OTT industry, including a wide selection of content. Recent research from Omdia highlights significant revenue growth, with FAST channel revenues increasing by nearly 20 times between 2019 and 2022. Projections suggest a further tripling to $12 billion by 2027, demonstrating the immense business opportunity and profitability within the FAST sector. In response to market demand, Redge Media is introducing an advanced linear content scheduling and playout management system to support the development of FAST channel strategies.



mediaTool.tv is developed and operated by mediaTool. The company was recently acquired by Redge Technologies. It is a SaaS solution for the efficient management of TV channel broadcasting. It automates content management and scheduling for traditional linear content and FAST channels. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features and intuitive content scheduling, it is specifically designed to meet the needs of professional television environments. Running on a cloud-based platform, mediaTool.tv eliminates the need for complicated integration processes. It allows users to manage multiple channels from anywhere on any device, reducing operational costs by over 20%.



“FAST is capturing the attention of the video industry with its ability to monetise long-tail content and offer new content bundles. The acquisition of mediaTool expands our product and services portfolio with tools specifically designed to manage the video content creation process” – states Przemysław Frasunek, CEO of Redge Technologies. Redge Media, an end-to-end OTT platform developed by Redge Technologies , is now offering an advanced linear content scheduling and playout management service – mediaTool.tv. This strategic move is in line with Redge Technologies’ development focus on FAST (free-ad supported-streaming TV) content.FAST offers compelling features for the OTT industry, including a wide selection of content. Recent research from Omdia highlights significant revenue growth, with FAST channel revenues increasing by nearly 20 times between 2019 and 2022. Projections suggest a further tripling to $12 billion by 2027, demonstrating the immense business opportunity and profitability within the FAST sector. In response to market demand, Redge Media is introducing an advanced linear content scheduling and playout management system to support the development of FAST channel strategies.mediaTool.tv is developed and operated by mediaTool. The company was recently acquired by Redge Technologies. It is a SaaS solution for the efficient management of TV channel broadcasting. It automates content management and scheduling for traditional linear content and FAST channels. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features and intuitive content scheduling, it is specifically designed to meet the needs of professional television environments. Running on a cloud-based platform, mediaTool.tv eliminates the need for complicated integration processes. It allows users to manage multiple channels from anywhere on any device, reducing operational costs by over 20%.“FAST is capturing the attention of the video industry with its ability to monetise long-tail content and offer new content bundles. The acquisition of mediaTool expands our product and services portfolio with tools specifically designed to manage the video content creation process” – states Przemysław Frasunek, CEO of Redge Technologies.



“The rapidly evolving TV channel market brings new demands and challenges. The synergy between mediaTool and Redge is a direct response to these demands. I am proud that we can combine our knowledge and experience to provide broadcasters with ready-to-use and proven solutions,” commented Władysław Prażmowski, CEO and founder of mediaTool.