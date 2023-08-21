CITV channel to shutter in September

ITV has announced that its children’s TV channel CITV will close next month to make way for ITVX Kids, the children’s service on the ITVX streaming platform which launched earlier this summer.

ITV told Sky News: “As a consequence of this new streaming approach and responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content, the CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays on 1st September.”

CITV launched in 1983 with a block of programming airing on weekday late afternoons. Digital CITV channel followed in 2006. Aimed at kids aged five to 12, some of its best-loved shows over the years include My Parents Are Aliens, Fraggle Rock, Rainbow, Press Gang, The Worst Witch, Children’s Ward, Raggy Dolls, Art Attack, Horrid Henry, Danger Mouse, Fun House and Count Duckula.

ITV added that ITVX Kids will ‘supercharge’ its presence in streaming, doubling its current kids’ content offering with more than 100 shows and over 1,000 hours of programming.

The CITV channel will come off the air on September 1st.