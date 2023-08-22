Uninterrupted La Vuelta a España on WBD

The stage is set for the Grand Tour cycling season’s conclusion as La Vuelta a España gets underway from Barcelona on August 26th. Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe (WBD) will be presenting uninterrupted, live and on-demand coverage of every stage for viewers across Europe and Asia-Pacific through its streaming platforms discovery+, the Eurosport App and GCN+, with multi-audio feeds offering race coverage with commentary in 16 languages.

Television coverage will see 73 live hours of racing from every stage produced for Eurosport 1. Viewers in Germany can also enjoy live free-to-air race coverage of every stage on Eurosport 1, with DMAX showing daily free-to-air highlights in the UK.

Three-time winner Alberto Contador will spearhead WBD’s on-site expert line-up alongside Philippe Gilbert. The former Velo d’Or winners will offer an access-all-areas experience for viewers along with reporters Sander Kleikers, Laura Meseguer and Louis Pierre Frileux.

Local studio shows will break down all the highlights from the race in the UK (The Breakaway), France (Les Rois de la Pédale), Spain (La Montonera) and Italy (Tour 360).

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Driven by one of the most exciting generations of athletes, the appetite for cycling continues to grow as shown by our Tour de France coverage which broke new streaming and audience engagement records. Recognised as the ‘home of cycling’, our unparalleled level of access to the riders and far-reaching coverage means we continue to shine a light on this exhilarating sport while telling the stories of its champions and challengers. We look forward to concluding the 2023 Grand Tour season by showing every stage of La Vuelta which accelerates an incredibly exciting period of cycling in all forms following our wall-to-wall coverage of the recent World Championships.”

La Vuelta is known as one of the most unforgiving cycling races with an ever-evolving route. This year, the race departs from Barcelona on 26 August before arriving in Madrid on 17 September after more than 3,100km of sprints, time trials and mountains.

WBD’s coverage of La Vuelta follows a record edition of the Tour de France for its streaming platforms including discovery+ which increased its audience by +36 per cent year-on-year during the race.