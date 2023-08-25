Data: 14.2m watch first GOP debate

AdImpact estimates that approximately 14.2 million US viewers tuned in to Fox News for the August 24th Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, the first of the 2024 election cycle.

The viewership, while substantial, did not exceed the 24 million viewers who watched the August 2015 Republican presidential debate. This debate holds the distinction of the highest viewership ever for a presidential primary debate. The viewership matched Fox executives’ expectations of lower viewership than the 2015 debate.

Eight candidates took the stage: Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Mike Pence, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson. Notably, former President Donald Trump (who was busy being arrested) skipped the debate and instead did a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson on X (formally Twitter). Viewership peaked at 10:08 PM ET, around the time the debate moderators asked the candidates if they would support former Trump as the party’s nominee even if he is convicted in a court of law.

When closing statements began at 10:53 PM ET, viewership ranged from 12 million to 11 million by the end of the debate. Of TVs tuned in for at least 15 minutes, 72 per cent watched on Cable and 28 per cent on various apps, with YouTube/YouTube TV the most prevalent.

Looking ahead, the second Republican presidential primary debate will air on September 27th on Fox Business.