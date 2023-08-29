Free Poker Face preview on SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime has announced the first two episodes of SkyShowtime Original series Poker Face will be available to stream exclusively on the service from September 15th, with new episodes available every Friday.

From the creative mind of writer/director/producer of the hit movies Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson, Poker Face is a 10 episode mystery-of-the-week series following Emmy nominated Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Poker Face features an A-list roster of guest stars including: Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, John Ratzenberger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face is produced by T-Street, MRC and Animal Pictures and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Other Executive Producers include Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. MacDonald, alongside Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens as co-executive producers.