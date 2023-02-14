SkyShowtime readies Spain, Andorra launches

SkyShowtime will launch in its final markets of Spain and Andorra on February 28th. The streaming service, which received full regulatory approval in February of 2022, will then have launched across more than 20 markets inside just five months.

SkyShowtime’s roll-out began in September 2022 when the service debuted in the Nordics, launching across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. SkyShowtime then brought its offering of first-run Hollywood films and exclusive new series to The Netherlands and Portugal in October. SkyShowtime ended 2022 by entering Central & Eastern Europe for the first time, launching in Bosnia & Herzegovonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia in December.

Today (February 14th), SkyShowtime has launched across the rest of its Central & Eastern European markets including Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The launch of the service in Spain and Andorra will complete SkyShowtime’s successful roll-out.

SkyShowtime has meanwhile announced two Spanish-language SkyShowtime Originals that will be hitting the service shortly, Bosé and Los Enviados. Additionally, the company announced that several new and exclusive series will be premiering on SkyShowtime over the coming months including Fatal Attraction and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, along with A Town Called Malice, Lioness, Rabbit Hole. Yellowstone S5 Part B will also be premiering in the coming months.

Last month, SkyShowtime also announced it had acquired exclusive rights across all of Europe to 21 HBO Max European Originals, including 168 episodes of original scripted programming.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “In the space of just five months, SkyShowtime has launched in over 20 markets across Europe. I’m extremely proud of the entire team who have worked so hard to make this a reality. We are dedicated to these markets and excited to bring new customers the entertainment they love at a price they will love. From the latest series and blockbuster movies from our iconic and world-renowned studios to original programming, SkyShowtime is the next great streaming service for Europe.”