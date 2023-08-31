Switzerland: Viaplay content for CH Media’s oneplus

Viaplay Group and Switzerland’s CH Media have agreed a multi-year partnership that secures more than 900 hours of Viaplay Select’s content for CH Media’s oneplus streaming service. The deal is the first in Switzerland for Viaplay Select, a branded content concept for partner platforms, and follows earlier tie-ups in the DACH region with Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV service in Germany and Canal+ in Austria. The partnership also includes content for CH Media’s full portfolio of channels and catch-up services.

From September, oneplus subscribers can stream series and films through Viaplay Select including all-star Danish crime drama Face to Face (pictured); Canneseries winner Partisan; unsettling English- and German-language documentary Natascha Kampusch – A Lifetime in Prison; Swedish-US crime drama Cell 8; Nordic Noir show The Bridge; Emmy-nominated drama A Royal Secret; Oscar-nominated feature The Hunt starring Mads Mikkelsen; and many more.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, commented: “This 360-degree partnership with Switzerland’s leading media group is a clear example of the value of Viaplay Select. Our broad range of attractive content, together with deep expertise in curation and procurement, are proven to help innovative streamers such as oneplus differentiate their offerings even further. We now have Select deals in every DACH market and 22 countries in total, with more to come soon.”

Roger Elsener, CEO of CH Media Entertainment, added: “The development of oneplus continues to be very positive. Since its launch more than a year and a half ago, we have already been able to achieve several milestones. We are pleased to reach the next milestone for oneplus with this exclusive partnership with Viaplay, and are happy to be able to provide our community with an even more extensive range of films and series.”

In addition to Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Canal+ in Austria, Viaplay Select partnerships have previously been announced with Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.

The Viaplay streaming service is currently available direct-to-consumer in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada.