Viaplay Select on Canal+ in Austria

Viaplay Group and Canal+ have agreed a partnership to make hundreds of hours of content from Viaplay Select exclusively available on Canal+ in Austria. Canal+ subscribers in Austria can now access more than 300 hours of Viaplay’s series, films and documentaries, together with curated third-party content from across the Nordic region.

Viaplay Select is a branded content concept for partner platforms that has launched in 20 markets since debuting in spring 2022, with more planned for 2023.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer North America & Viaplay Select, said: “This latest partnership demonstrates both the appeal and flexibility of our unique Viaplay Select concept. Austria is a mature streaming market, and Viaplay’s premium content will help Canal+ stand out in their newest territory. At the same time, local viewers can experience highlights from our award-winning storytelling and get a good taste of what Viaplay is all about.”

Philipp Böchheimer, Managing Director Canal+ Austria, added: “We are delighted to partner with Viaplay Select to bring even more premium content to our customers. These great titles, especially the wide range of Nordic Noir series, are very attractive for the Canal+ audience and will be available without extra cost. The addition of Viaplay’s unique content will be key in fostering our position as the home of Europe’s best series and movies.”

The agreement with Canal+ follows Viaplay Select partnerships with Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s Cindie service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.

Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is available in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and will launch in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2023.