Data: 4.5m pay-TV subs in Portugal

Portugal added 117,000 pay-TV subscribers in H1 2023 (+2.26 per cent) compared to the same period last year, taking the total to 4.5 million, according to data from the National Communications Authority (Anacom).

Of this figure, 4 million were residential and 506,000 were business customers. The pay-TV penetration rate among Portuguese households reached 97.3 per cent, although growth is slowing down.

FTTH accounted for 2.8 million, or 62.4 per cent, of pay-TV subscribers, while traditional cable TV came second with 27.5 per cent, followed by satellite TV (7.5 per cent) and ADSL (2.5 per cent).

Most families (41.3 per cent) subscribe to pay-TV services from Meo (Altice Portugal), followed by NOS (36.7 per cent), Vodafone (19 per cent) and Nowo (2.8 per cent).

Both Meo (+0.5 per cent) and Vodafone (+0.4 per cent) added subscribers year-on-year, while NOS and Nowo saw subscriber share drop by 0.7 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.