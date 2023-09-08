Record sign-ups for ESPN Fantasy Football

Heading into kickoff of the NFL 2023 season, ESPN Fantasy Football, has already set a new all-time record with 11.6 million players and more signing up through Week 1 and beyond.

Fans playing ESPN Fantasy Football have created more than 6 million teams this year, which also establishes a new mark.

At one point in this week, more than 466,000 players were concurrently drafting their teams on the ESPN Fantasy Football platform, another all-time record.

Over the Labor Day Weekend, 4.8 million fans made 98.3 million draft picks in ESPN Fantasy Football leagues.

Fantasy Football Now will be back on ESPN2 every Sunday morning starting Week 1 on September 10th whilst Fantasy Focus Football Podcast will continue to deliver daily shows.

New for this season, Fantasy Focus Footballwill air on ESPN2 on Mondays and Fridays at 2pm ET, marking first time the show has a regular linear timeslot. It will premiere on ESPN2 on September 8th.

Fantasy Focus Football will continue to air live Monday through Friday on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and X/Twitter, and is available in the afternoon in podcast form.

The season kicks off on September 10th with games including Jackson Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears.