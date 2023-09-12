Hong Kong, Singapore top Netflix ISP Speed Index

The average ISP speed difference from the highest monthly ISP score has significantly improved over the past three years, decreasing from 0.64 to 0.35 Mbps according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

Hong Kong and Singapore were the sole two regions in the top performance tier in August, registering an average speed of 3.4 Mbps.

Two ISPs increased 0.2 Mbps since July’s results. Royal Cable in the Philippines rose from 2.8 to 3.0 Mbps, and Saigontourist Cable Television in Vietnam rose from 2.4 to 2.6 Mbps.

There were no significant ISP drops or notable changes to country averages for August.