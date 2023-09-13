SkyShowtime “on track to have 50% of 2023 box office”

Less than one year since its initial launch in the Nordicsm six months since completing its roll-out across more than 20 European markets, SkyShowtime now boasts a strong line-up of first-run feature films and exclusive series.

As the home of new theatrical releases from both Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, SkyShowtime will be premiering, later this year and into 2024, even more blockbuster films and is on track to have 50 per cent of the 2023 box office on the service.

Also, SkyShowtime’s Pay One titles represent 50 per cent of Hollywood’s 2022 box office. Big hits from 2022 that are still available to stream on the service include: Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, andMinions: The Rise of Gru. SkyShowtime offers subscribers some of the best releases from Hollywood.

Premiering in September:

Dungeons & Dragons : Honour Among Thieves is an action-packed movie that brings the rich world of the legendry game to the big screen. It f eatures Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Poker Face , the critically acclaimed hit, premieres in September as a SkyShowtime Original. Emmy® nominated Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Premiering in October:

The Family Stallone , the new docuseries starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families. Viewers get to watch Stallone in the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad.

Special Ops: Lioness , inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. The series will be streaming exclusively across all SkyShowtime markets in October.

Fleeting Lies , the Spanish SkyShowtime Original series will be available to stream in October. One month before her wedding, and just before being appointed company director, Lucía (Elena Anaya) is betrayed by Santi (Quim Gutiérrez), her promotion rival. Because of this, Lucía is accused of industrial espionage, and she gets fired without consideration. Suddenly, Lucía’s life and future take an abrupt turn towards uncertainty, and she finds herself facing a huge dilemma: how to prove her innocence and thus free herself from jail. Lucia will begin a journey of illegal activities to continue supporting her family, while she hides what happened from them. The lies will become more and more untenable, and her life will become more and more complicated.

The Super Mario Bros Movie, the big box office blockbuster directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, also arrives in October. It stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling, new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed comedy.

Premiering in November:

Frasier , the triumphant return of the iconic comedy, will be coming to SkyShowtime. Starring and executive produced by Kelsey Grammer, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Massachusetts with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building! In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Dreamland is a big-hearted drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics. Eldest sister Trish (Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she’s decided: it’s going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), “manifesting” a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’. But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more…

Premiering in December:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves , a new anthology series executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Emmy Award Nominee David Oyelowo, comes exclusively to SkyShowtime. Starring Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Honourary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, the eight-episode season will uncover the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves (Oyelowo). The original series follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost on his beloved family.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will also be available for audiences to stream ahead of the holiday season. The film takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

Coming to SkyShowtime subscribers in early 2024 are more epic box office hit movies, and exclusive series including:

The Curse , a SkyShowtime Original, is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Oscar winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. Produced by A24, The Curse is co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer. The series will also arrive on the platform in 2024.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “Less than a year since our launch, SkyShowtime boasts an impressive line-up of amazing content. From the latest Hollywood hits and exclusive global series to our local originals, SkyShowtime offers subscribers across Europe an incredible selection of the world’s best entertainment. And with even more spectacular content to come in 2024, SkyShowtime will continue to deliver great entertainment at a great price.”