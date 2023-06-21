SkyShowtime for MEO

Portuguese multiplay operator MEO and SkyShowtime have agreed a wide-ranging distribution deal that will bring the streaming service to millions of additional households in Portugal. The deal represents SkyShowtime’s first Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) relationship in the Portuguese market, with the SkyShowtime app now available on MEO’s platform.

SkyShowtime’s exclusive series and first-run Hollywood movies will be offered to MEO’s new TV customers as an option in the Fibra M3 and Fibra M4 packages for only €1 more.

SkyShowtime’s entertainment line-up will also be available to MEO’s existing customers on an à la carte basis.

“We are excited to partner with MEO and bring SkyShowtime to their subscribers,” declared SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “As a European streaming service, SkyShowtime is committed to working with distributors throughout our markets. MEO is a key partner for us, and we look forward to their customers enjoying our incredible roster of exclusive series and movies — all at a market-beating price.”

“As one of the best service solutions with the latest generation fibre, which already covers more than 6.2 million homes throughout the country, MEO also takes the best content to the homes of its customers, with or without a set-top box,” added João Epifânio, Chief Sales Officer, B2C, from Altice Portugal. “Today, we are very proud to announce the extension of our offer, fully integrated with our service, with one the most important entertainment platforms worldwide – SkyShowtime – which brings together entertainment from studios such as Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation and Paramount+ among others.”

“Being a leader is not only about being bigger, but also being able to bring the best proposition to our customers. And at a time when the streaming market, and scripted in particular is growing fast, we are even more pleased to be the first operator in Portugal to make SkyShowtime’s excellent entertainment available under exclusive conditions,” he said.

“Portugal is a very important market for SkyShowtime,” commented Raquel Berzosa, SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Iberia. “Working with the team at MEO, we have created an integrated and seamless entertainment experience that their subscribers will enjoy.”

SkyShowtime’s monthly price in Portugal is €4.99.

All customers, including new customers, can get their SkyShowtime subscription directly through MEO, where their subscription fee is billed via one single invoice.