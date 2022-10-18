SkyShowtime preps Netherlands, Portugal launches

SVoD service SkyShowtime will launch in both the Netherlands and Portugal on October 25th, bringing its premium offering of exclusive and iconic entertainment to Dutch and Portuguese homes for the first time. The launches follow SkyShowtime’s official launch across the Nordics.

Customers will have access to exclusive television premieres of first-run theatrical films, new and exclusive scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios and Peacock. SkyShowtime will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets.

“Following our successful launch last month in the Nordics, we are excited to continue our European roll-out,” declared Monty Sarhan, SkyShowtime. “SkyShowtime will launch in two new markets on 25 October – the Netherlands and Portugal – bringing consumers exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic, world-class studios.”

The service will be available direct-to-consumer via the SkyShowtime website and app, and across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google TV and LG TV. SkyShowtime’s monthly price will be €6.99 in the Netherlands and €4.99 in Portugal.

SkyShowtime will continue its expansion into Spain and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) over the coming months and through Q1 2023. CEE markets include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.