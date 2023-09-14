Schibsted acquires 10.1% Viaplay stake

Norway-based Schibsted, a family of digital brands, has informed the Oslo Stock Exchange that it now owns a minority stake of 10.1 per cent in Viaplay Group.

Streaming and media company Viaplay has more than 45 brands operating in 30+ markets, primarily in the Nordics. It operates the premium streaming service Viaplay, several TV channels, has a large production of serials and other content and is one of the largest commercial radio operators in the Nordic region.

“Schibsted has a long history of investing in companies close to our core that benefit from our strength, and of seizing opportunities which arise in more uncertain times. Our investment in Viaplay is an example of this – Viaplay’s strong position as a streaming provider in the Nordics fits very well with our media operations, and we are confident that we, as a financially focused shareholder, can support value creation in the company,” commented CEO Kristin Skogen Lund.

Schibsted now holds 8 million B-shares in Viaplay Group.