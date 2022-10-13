Viaplay, Telenor sign Sweden, Norway distribution deal

Viaplay Group and Telenor have agreed a new long-term distribution partnership in both Sweden and Norway that offers Telenor’s 1 million TV customers access to Viaplay Group’s sports, series and film content. Telenor will continue to distribute the Viaplay streaming service and Viaplay Group’s linear TV and pay-TV channels in Sweden and Norway, along with the hybrid V Premium offering featuring Premier League football in Norway.

As a result, Telenor customers in Sweden will be able to watchViaplay’s Film & Series package and sports offerings. Furthermore, Viaplay will continue to be available through Telenor’s OTT offering Telenor Stream. In Norway, Viaplay Film & Series will remain available through Telenor’s T-We product and its point-based packaging.

Kim Poder, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “This new agreement is fantastic news for Viaplay. Our combination of world-class live sports, award-winning Viaplay Originals and the best of Hollywood is unique. Telenor’s focus on business development and on securing the best line-up of content has delivered a great outcome for their customers in the Swedish and Norwegian markets.”

Petter-Børre Furberg, CEO Telenor Nordics, added: “We are happy to extend our good cooperation with Viaplay Group. Telenor’s customers want access to great content on all platforms, and the flexibility to fit their needs. With this agreement our customers will be able to access Viaplay’s wide spread of high-quality content, which is an important part of our TV service in Norway and Sweden.”

In addition to Premier League, Viaplay is the Swedish and Norwegian home of premium sports such as NHL, Formula 1, FIS winter sports, Bundesliga, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, IHF and EHF handball, and much more. This year, Viaplay is set to premiere at least 70 Viaplay Originals, and has long-term agreements with major Hollywood studios such as Sony and MGM.