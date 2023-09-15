True Digital to enhance OTT user experience with XroadMedia

True Digital Group, part of True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thailand’s premier fully-integrated telecommunications and digital service provider, has announced its latest collaboration with XroadMedia. This initiative leverages XroadMedia’s cutting-edge content discovery and personalisation solution to enhance the privacy-conscious viewing experience for TrueID TV, their video service.

True Digital Group wanted to enhance the recommendations across their platform to help improve the viewership from tailored recommendations for their over 6 million users. Before the project went live, True Digital Group undertook a full trial that XroadMedia offers. This allowed the team to see the impact of the customisation features on their platform. Throughout the trial, various of XroadMedia’s use cases were tested on their homepage and on-demand pages, which saw an increase in time spent by more than 25 per cent, as subtly personalising rows such as ‘Recommended for VoD’, ‘Movies for You’ and ‘All Anime Hits’ by moving items within the rows or where the row is located. Creating new rows and dynamically changing the UI based on viewers’ interactions facilitated overall user engagement across the service.

After full implementation, the extensive level of customisation will be accessible throughout the entire platform, spanning Live-TV, AVoD, SVoD, and TVoD. All users will have the opportunity to enjoy a distinctive user interface and individually tailored recommendations. True Digital Group will retain complete editorial control, allowing editorial teams to shape the content displayed to users. This approach is complemented by pertinent suggestions derived from user profiles and behaviours, providing the best of both worlds while ensuring compliance with Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and upholding users’ privacy rights as a top priority.

“Our partnership with XroadMedia has taken our OTT STB platform, TrueID TV, to the next level regarding the user experience. Leveraging XroadMedia’s platform and services, we have been able to go all-in on a fully customised experience for each of our millions of customers. With a content catalogue of thousands of movies, series, and clips, XroadMedia has enabled us to cater each user’s experience specifically to their tastes, with all managed through XroadMedia’s easy-to-use platform.”

“At True Digital Group (TDG), our mission is to provide Thailand’s premier content entertainment experience. Through our collaboration with XroadMedia, we have achieved significant advancements in pursuing this mission. These enhancements have resulted in a more enriched content exploration and viewing experience for our valued customers. Moreover, we’ve witnessed notable achievements in key performance areas, including heightened user engagement and a growing subscriber base, while maintaining a strong commitment to safeguarding user privacy,” said Matthew Blumberg, Head of Product Management, True Digital Group.

Adolf Proidl, CEO and Co-founder of XroadMedia, commented: “We’re ecstatic to be working with True Digital Group and being able to offer them the flexibility they need to serve different types of customers and services, including live-TV, all on-demand business models and different consumption devices. We are looking forward to expanding the project even further, to other areas within their platform and to other services – so they can get the most out of their XroadMedia integration while safeguarding user data and privacy.”

With the success of the trial, the next stage of the project will be rolling out personalisation features across all of TrueID TV business models, including live TV and sports throughout this year.