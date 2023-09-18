ITV to become home of England men’s football

ITV will show live, exclusive, free to air coverage of all England men’s football matches outside major tournament finals from September 2024 through to June 2028, in a new deal with UEFA. The deal covers all European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League ties and friendlies between major tournaments.

The first qualifying campaign will be England’s bid to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in North America, followed by the European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2028. All matches – home and away – for both campaigns will be shown across ITV.

In total at least 40 matches – approximately ten each season – will be shown by ITV over the period this new rights deal covers.

ITV had previously held the rights for England European Qualifiers from 2018 until 2022.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “We’re delighted to bring the England men’s team back to ITV, which keeps coverage of their progress between major tournaments on free to air television. We have an experienced team here who are looking forward to bringing viewers all the action and insight from England’s qualification campaigns in the coming years.”

ITV currently holds the rights to show both UEFA Euro 2024 and UEFA Euro 2028, sharing coverage with the BBC. ITV also holds broadcast rights for England Women’s football team matches until 2025 and shared rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.