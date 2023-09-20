Channel 5 to air Cricket World Cup highlights

Channel 5 has announced a partnership with Sky to bring daily highlights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to free-to-air TV for fans across the UK.

The event takes place from October 5th to November 19th in India where ten teams will battle is out across 47 games and England are set to defend their title as reigning champions.

Channel 5’s highlights will round up the action from each fixture with insights from some of the game’s most high-profile players – past and present. The coverage forms part of a commercial agreement with Sky who hold the exclusive UK rights to live coverage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and will also air highlights packages across its pay sports channels.

The new deal sees Channel 5 provide a terrestrial home for 48 x 1-hour highlights programmes for the duration of the World Cup, including at least nine England games scheduled at 7pm. Following their linear TV broadcasts, all highlights will be made available on Channel 5’s on-demand platform, My5.

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+ commented: “Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events this Autumn. With England going into battle to retain their title, our World Cup coverage will have fans across the country on the edge of their seats so clear your diary and tune in.”

Bryan Henderson, Director of Cricket, Sky Sports, added: “It’s been a brilliant summer of cricket with record breaking viewership figures across the Men’s and Women’s Ashes as well as attendance records at The Hundred, so this competition represents a huge opportunity to capitalise on newer fans to the sport. As the home of cricket in UK and Ireland, we’re committed to delivering the very best coverage and analysis of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, which we’re delighted to do so alongside Channel 5.”

Sky Media also delivers advertising sales for Channel 5 in its role as partner.