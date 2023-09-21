Data: Premium TV shipments show modest recovery

According to data from research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), global premium TV shipments in Q2 marked a slight rebound, with a 4 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, tallying up to 4.7 million units. This rise is predominantly attributed to the surge in sales of Chinese TV brands.

However, growth was uneven across regions. “While shipments experienced a downturn in most regions, including a 3 per cent drop in Western Europe and a 5 pe rcent drop in North America, China experienced an 18 per cent increase. The Asia-Pacific region saw a 5 per cent rise in shipments,” states DSCC.

Samsung’s TV shipments dipped by 6 per cent, leading to a 2 percentage point reduction in their market share, which now stands at 44 per cent. Samsung’s MiniLED TV market share slipped 12 percentage points, now standing at a still commanding 49 per cent. LG experienced a 3 per cent decline in shipments, but retained its top dog status in the OLED market with a 50 per cent share. Sony’s shipments were down by 6 per cent, with a 15 per cent reduction in sales.

In contrast, Chinese manufacturers TCL and Hisense experienced significant upticks in their businesses. TCL’s TV shipments on its home turf swelled by a staggering 58 per cent, leading to a 4 percentage point increase in market share, placing them third, ahead of Sony. Hisense’s shipments skyrocketed by 125 per cent, accompanied by a 118 per cent surge in sales. In general, Chinese companies dominated the $500 to $1,000 segment, but trailed Samsung and LG in the premium range exceeding $1,000.

DSCC says that OLED TV shipments overall were down by 2 per cent. While shipments of 48-inch and 55-inch OLED TVs shrank by 23 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, larger 65-inch units rose by 2 percent, and those sized 77 inches or more rose by a significant 26 per cent. For 8K LCD TVs, models under 55 inches saw a 3 per cent decline, but units larger than 75 inches jumped by 54 per cent.

“Chinese companies have made a mark in MiniLEDs. TCL made a 212 per cent jump, landing in second position. Hisense experienced a phenomenal 20-fold increase in shipments, while LG held the fourth slot with a 1 per cent market share,” stated DSCC.