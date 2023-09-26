Magnite expands measurement partnerships across EMEA

Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, has announced an expanded suite of measurement partners across EMEA. AudienceProject, Digiseg, Happydemics, and Innovid are among the providers Magnite is working with to equip buyers and sellers with the appropriate tools to streamline omnichannel measurement activation.

Magnite is building a portfolio of partnerships with technologies designed to help buyers and sellers solve for fragmentation as the industry reevaluates how to optimise across all screens. Magnite says its relationships with these measurement providers help buyers and sellers across EMEA access solutions to help inform business decisions.

“The importance of measurement across all formats will help advertisers better understand the performance ROI of their ad campaigns, helping them to improve outcomes and ultimately unlocking more ad budgets that will go to publishers,,” said David Snocken, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “We believe that having access to a wide variety of measurement tools is crucial to fuel advertising’s growth. Magnite is intent on working with trusted partners who can help simplify measurement activation and facilitate more transparent programmatic transactions between buyers and sellers.”

“At AudienceProject, we want to help advertisers allocate their ad budgets more efficiently with cookieless and privacy-safe cross-media measurement,” said Martyn Bentley, Commercial Director, UK at AudienceProject. “Our platform empowers advertisers to make confident marketing decisions and reach their audience more effectively based on independent, comprehensive cross-media measurement. We value our partnership with Magnite, delivering for their clients and innovating for the future.”

“Digiseg is one of the largest independent data providers in the world, founded on the principle to segment the entire internet,” said Søren H. Diensen, CEO at Digiseg. “Our core audiences help advertisers evaluate campaigns and websites and can also be used to target online advertising. Working with Magnite allows us to provide quality measurement solutions across their client base.”

“Happydemics strives to provide the advertising market with a seamless, unique measurement methodology based on campaign exposure, across all media such as CTV,” said Virginie Chesnais, CMO at Happydemics. “Working with Magnite allows us to deliver future-proofed KPIs for advertisers to drive brand lift, and better invest in increasingly saturated markets.”

“As the TV video mix continues to diversify, CTV is taking an increasingly larger role. Understanding streaming’s ability to drive incremental reach above and beyond linear has become a top priority for advertisers,” said Andrew Longworth, VP of Advanced TV at Innovid. “By working with Magnite, we’re helping to ensure that advertisers and publishers in the UK and Germany have access to independent, real-time measurement across linear and CTV to inform optimisations that maximise campaign reach.”