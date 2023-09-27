Research: Number of streaming services used by US decreases

Research from TiVo Platform Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, has found an emerging shift in entertainment consumption that is changing how consumers view entertainment spend and usage.

The average number of streaming services used by US consumers decreased from 11.6 in Q4 2022 to 10.9 in Q2 2023, followed by a decrease in consumer spending from an average of $189 a month to $170 over the last six months. While consumers are undoubtedly reconsidering their spending habits, this change has shown growth in consumer video consumption; the report saw a jump from 4.4 hours a day in video consumption in Q4 2022 to 4.7 hours per day.

When looking at how respondents spent their time watching video, the report found that AVoD and FAST consumption increased considerably from Q4 2022. This increase in AVoD/FAST is a reflection of consumer budget constraints and major SVoD companies offering lower-cost services that generate higher ad revenue. This new SVoD/AVoD hybrid structure allows users to consolidate their subscriptions, cut costs and still watch the same or more amount of content. With less disposable income available among consumers, the demand for flexibility in entertainment choices has surged in response to the evolving preferences in entertainment over the recent years.

As entertainment consumption rises, content discovery continues to be a pain point for many consumers. When trying to select a movie or show, 82 per cent of consumers are prone to browsing before making a final selection – with over 60 per cent use multiple apps in their pursuit.

“Consumers know what they want in a video service and are adjusting their entertainment habits to fit their needs – whether that be cancelling their SVoD subscriptions or reviving their cable,” said Scott Maddux, VP of global content strategy and business at Xperi. “As we continue to see this shift in consumer behaviour it’s essential that entertainment providers focus on solving consumer content discovery issues to help consumers who are juggling their entertainment needs get back to what’s important, enjoying entertainment.”

Additional TiVo Video Trend Report Highlights

TV is King: In competition with other devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers, TV remains the preferred choice by more than 3x other types of devices for watching video. Although, preference for watching on TV is slipping, with only 63.7 per cent currently reporting a preference for watching content on this device – compared to 73.4 per cent in Q2 2022. The drop appears driven primarily by pay-TV subscribers.

When it comes to discovery methods, the percentage of those who find out about new TV shows or movies from commercials has declined 6 per cent year-over-year. In comparison, word of mouth and recommendations from friends remain as strong as ever, inching out commercials as the most common method of discovery in the spring of 2023.

While virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) continues to be a top competitor to pay TV, 28 per cent of people who cut the cord later decided to resubscribe to traditional TV to solve their need to watch sports, live events and local programming. Of all time spent watching video, 22.6 per cent was spent watching different types of local content.

Trends To Watch

As the entertainment industry continues to grow and shift, Xperi is noting the following trends as ones to watch: