AMC+ adds ad-supported tier

AMC Networks has begun the rollout of an ad-supported version of its flagship AMC+ streaming service in the US, with initial availability on its direct-to-consumer platform and apps, expanding to third-party platforms and channels providers in the coming weeks.

Priced at $4.99 per month, the ad-supported version includes a light ad load of less than five minutes per hour and all of the same series and film titles that are offered on the ad-free version. Ad-free plans will remain available at the current pricing of $8.99 per month. Ad-free viewers also have the option to save more than 20 per cent over standard monthly rates by purchasing an annual subscription for $83.88.

“This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn’t already ad-supported,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “Now, with our linear networks, strong and growing presence on CTV and FAST platforms and ad-supported AMC+, our advertising partners can fully leverage the reach and appeal of our high-quality shows and connect with viewers wherever and however they choose to watch. We are also able to offer marketers new and innovative ways to reach consumers, like interactive and shoppable ads, more flexibility in product integrations, whole genre takeovers and other tech-enabled enhancements that weren’t possible before.”

Both AMC+ subscription tiers will include AMC’s premium original series and franchises (such as The Walking Dead and its spin-offs). As part of the AMC+ bundle, ad-supported subscribers will also have full access to streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited as well as the AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV linear networks.

AMC says the ad-supported version of AMC+ is launching with dozens of advertisers already on board. AMC Networks is offering advertisers a full-range of ad formats and options through this new ad-supported version of AMC+. Options include interactive ad units, squeeze-back screens during ‘Next On’ promos, shoppable ads, overlays, ad-break trivia, inserted integrations, episodic takeovers and more.