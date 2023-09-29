Sky Sports News FTA on 25th birthday

Sky Sports News celebrates its 25th birthday on October 2nd. To mark the occasion, the 24-hour live sports channel will be free-to-air from 7am-7pm on Sky Sports YouTube and the Sky Sports App. Sports fans across the UK will be able to watch all the news and reaction from the weekend’s sport which includes a Ryder Cup, Premier League football, Rugby World Cup, the return of the Women’s Super League and more. Viewers will also notice appearances from some special guests, all live from the refurbished state-of-the-art Sky Sports News studio.

Throughout its life on air, Sky Sports News has remained a top channel for breaking sports news across the UK. Mike Wedderburn and Kelly Cates were the first faces on Sky Sports screens for the first broadcast in 1998 and continue their work across Sky Sports News and Sky Sports more broadly 25 years on, alongside a whole host of new talent and leading broadcasters and presenters.

Director of Sky Sports News, Mark Alford, commented: “It’s a landmark year for us in Sky Sports News. We’re celebrating our 25th birthday from a fully refurbished state-of-the-art studio and broadcast gallery. So many brilliant journalists and technical professionals have been instrumental in the ever-evolving success and innovation of this news organisation. We’re immensely proud to bring people sports news they can trust, first and fast. And that’s why you’ll find Sky Sports News rolling on the screens in gyms, pubs and clubs throughout the UK and Ireland and our content being consumed on millions of mobile phones across the world.”

In 25 years, there have been over 154,700 broadcast hours involving 100,000 Sky Sports News crews who have reported from across the world, 49 deadline days and approximately 25,000 Premier League goals, with the team working around the clock to bring audiences the latest action on the ground.