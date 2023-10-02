Paramount+ on Hisense Smart TVs in UK

Paramount+ and VIDAA have announced that Paramount+ is now available on Hisense Smart TVs, powered by VIDAA, across the UK.

The UK is the latest addition to the partnership, which brought the streaming service on Hisense Smart TVs in Australia, Latin America and Canada earlier this year.

Hisense TV owners in the UK can now access library of entertainment including Paramount+ Originals such as The Family Stallone, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (pictured) and Special Ops: Lioness.

Akhila Khanna, VP Partnerships & Business Development, UK, at Paramount, said: “Paramount+ is one of the fastest growing subscription services in the UK, and we are thrilled to be expanding its reach into more homes by partnering with VIDAA. The partnership provides an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters, and franchises to an increasingly large audience. It is further testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice.”

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, commented: “We’re excited to see the launch of Paramount+ across multiple ranges of TV models. Access to the streaming service will enable our customers to enjoy even more great entertainment at the touch of a button. We’re always committed to improving our offering and this is a highly anticipated addition.”

Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA International, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences in the UK. VIDAA’s focus and mission continues to be that of serving our audiences with the most diverse and highest quality content available. We are proud to offer them Paramount+’s amazing line-up of originals, movies and much more to satisfy their entertainment needs.”