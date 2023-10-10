Roku expands TV line-up with Currys’ JVC

Roku, the TV streaming expert, has launched a range of new Roku TV models in the UK with Currys-owned brand JVC. Ranging from 24” to 43”, with prices starting at £169.99, the new JVC Roku TV models come in both HD and Full HD resolution with HDR10 picture quality.

“The Roku OS delivers a smart TV experience like no other, with features that make it easier, faster, and more affordable for consumers to watch what they love,” said Bart Bomers, VP EMEA at Roku. “It is not without reason that Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform by hours streamed in the US, Canada and Mexico, and our partnership with Currys extends our commitment to bringing our popular platform to more people in the UK.”

Roku TV models come with a selection of entertainment to stream, or watch live through an integrated Freeview tuner, and popular local and global apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and more.

Roku users can also enjoy a 30-day-free trial of ITVX Premium and watch shows including Big Brother and The Winter King ad-free and on-demand, alongside all BritBox UK content.

Vision Expert at Currys, Paul Slater, added: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Roku Operating System within our JVC TVs. I’m confident this new exciting partnership will not only complement our existing portfolio, but further strengthen our offering of customer focused smart TVs”.

With the launch of JVC Roku TV models, the Roku TV licensing programme expands to a total of seven Roku TV brands in the UK.