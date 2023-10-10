YouTube Primetime Channels launches in UK

YouTube has announced the launch of Primetime Channels in the UK, which allows users to browse, subscribe to and watch premium content from a range of streaming services, all within YouTube. At the same time, the offering provides media partners with a new way to reach wider audiences – increasing user engagement – and subscriptions against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive streaming market.

The UK is the third market where Primetime Channels is available globally, following launches in the US and Germany.

Users in the UK will be able to pay and watch premium services from today (October 10th) at 5pm, including Paramount+, Lionsgate+, Hayu, History Play and Crime & Investigation Play. DAZN services will also soon be launching on Primetime Channels in the UK and Germany, and Hayu will be available in Germany also.

From searching for official trailers, cast interviews to user-generated content from favourite TV shows, YouTube has become a key tool for discovery that has left people spoilt for choice. According to a study by Nielsen, 65 per cent of YouTube viewers in the UK discover TV content through the YouTube recommendation engine. Additionally 49 per cent of YouTube viewers in the UK who watch content related to streaming services said that the platform made them want to continue using a paid service. However, if users discover a TV programme on YouTube that’s only available within a subscription service, they have to leave the platform to subscribe to the relevant service to watch the series in full.

“The need to jump from app to app to get to desired content disrupts and adds friction to the user experience” said Richard Lewis, Director of Partnerships, YouTube UKI. “Primetime Channels gives users access to official TV, movies or streaming service content all in one place. And with Brits increasingly watching YouTube from their TVs, this offering will complete their entertainment journey on the platform”.

Peter Parmenter, EVP Business Development at DAZN, said: “Removing friction and making it as easy as possible for sports fans to access the content they love is central to our strategy at DAZN. Therefore, we are delighted to be a partner of YouTube for its launch of PrimeTime Channels in the UK and globally.”

“From the moment of UK launch in March 2016, Hayu has built upon the successful dual strategy of distribution direct-to-consumer and through partnerships,” commented Hendrik McDermott, MD, Hayu, EMEA Networks & International Direct-to-Consumer. “This latest exciting partnership with YouTube Prime Channels in the UK is another key route to giving fans of reality TV frictionless access to the full Hayu experience of hundreds of shows and thousands of hours of content, ad-free on the same day as the USA.”