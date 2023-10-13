Netflix opening branded retail stores

Netflix has revealed plans to launch entertainment-focused stores, where customers can shop, eat and immerse themselves in Netflix franchises such as Squid Game, Bridgerton and Stranger Things, via curated live experiences and performances.

The first two stores, which will be branded ‘Netflix House’ are set to open in the US in 2025, with a global expansion to follow.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” commented Netflix Vice President of Consumer Products Josh Simon, speaking to Bloomberg.

Netflix already operate an online store selling branded merchandise from its portfolio of IPs.