DAZN app pre-installed on Vidaa TVs

DAZN and Vidaa have extended and expanded their partnership with new multi-year deal focusing on new markets and joint marketing initiatives.

Vidaa is a smart TV operating system and content platform that powers over 200 smart TV brands, including Hisense and Toshiba. Vidaa and DAZN have partnered to bring its sporting content to audiences around the world. The DAZN app will be available pre-installed on Vidaa powered Smart TVs globally, as well as in markets such as Japan, the UK, US and Brazil for the first time. From 2024, a DAZN branded button will be on all remote controls in Germany, Italy and Spain.

Pete Parmenter, EVP Strategic Partnerships, DAZN, said: “This is yet another exciting partnership that underpins DAZN’s strategy of delivering an ever-increasing range of top-quality sports content to sports fans on a global basis. This deal increases accessibility and reach for our rights holders’ content, such as the NFL Game Pass and UEFA Women’s Champions League. Being available on Vidaa’s smart TVs creates even more visibility for DAZN’s best in class coverage, products and services as we continue our journey to being the world’s leading sports platform.”

Yaniv Gruenwald, Vidaa President, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with DAZN to expand our premium content offering with their world-class sports content. Our goal is to provide our viewers with the best possible entertainment experience on their smart TVs, and DAZN’s app is a perfect fit for that. With Vidaa’s smart content recommendation capabilities, including the advanced Vidaa voice search, our users will be able to find and enjoy their favorite sports moments with ease.”