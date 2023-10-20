Barb issues tender for Establishment Survey contract

Barb has issued an invitation to tender for its Establishment Survey and panel recruitment contract.

Barb’s Establishment Survey is a continuous survey of around 1,000 UK households every week, making it one of the largest face-to-face research surveys in the UK. It collects data on the characteristics of UK households to ensure that the Barb panel accurately reflects the UK population in terms of demography, geography and TV equipment ownership. The Establishment Survey is also used to find homes to recruit to the panel.

Barb is now inviting tenders for a contract to run the Establishment Survey from January 2025 until December 2029. Ipsos is the current contractor.

Caroline Baxter, Barb’s Research Operations Director, said: “In 2024, we are expanding our panel to 7000 homes, so our Establishment Survey is more important than ever to ensuring that our panel profile is current and that we have a large pool of homes to draw on to maintain our sample. We are looking for proposals that strike a good balance between maintaining the high research standards that you would expect from Barb, while bringing fresh thinking and innovative ideas for how we keep the Establishment Survey fit-for-purpose until the end of the decade.”

The invitation to tender is available to potential suppliers, with a deadline for submissions of February 9th 2024. The contract will be awarded in April 2024. The start date for delivery of the new contract is January 2025.