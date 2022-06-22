BARB: UK SVoD homes near 20m

Findings from the Establishment Survey for Q1 2022 from BARB, the UK’s television audience measurement currency, reveal that the number of UK households with access to a SVoD service reached 19.57 million (68.5 per cent of households), an increase of almost 500k homes since Q4 2021.

Disney+ and Apple TV+ (the latter a new addition to BARB’s SVoD households tracker this quarter) showed the largest increases in the number of UK homes with access to their services:

53 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2022, a quarterly increase of 19 per cent from 5.49 million in Q4 2021.

57 million homes had access to Apple TV+ in Q1 2022, up 27 per cent from 1.24 million the previous quarter.

Netflix, Prime Video and NOW saw smaller quarterly gains:

29 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2022, up 3 per cent from 16.79 million the previous quarter.

35 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video, a growth of 6 per cent from 12.57 million in Q4 2021.

13 million homes had NOW, an increase of 4 per cent from 2.06 million the previous quarter.

The number of UK homes with two or more services now stands at 13.2 million homes (46.3 per cent of households), up from 12.4 million homes in Q4 2021.