Musk launching premium tiers on X

Elon Musk has said his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, will soon launch two premium subscription tiers.

“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” Musk said in a post on the platform.

Musk did not provide more details on the plans, so it is currently not known if any free options will remain.

The announcement comes as the platform started charging new users $1 in New Zealand and the Philippines for accessing the service. New users who opt out of subscribing will only be able to take ‘read only’ actions, such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts, the company said in its website.

Musk has previously said that his solution for getting rid of bots and fake accounts on the social media platform is charging for the service.