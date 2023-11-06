DISH Network Q3 revenue, subs decline

DISH Network, the US pay-TV broadcaster, has reported revenue totaling $3.7 billion (€3.4bn) for the quarter ending September 30th 2023, compared to $4.1 billion for the corresponding period in 2022.

Net loss attributable to DISH Network totaled $139 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $412 million in net income earned in the year-ago quarter.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 64,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of approximately 30,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.84 million pay-TV subscribers, including 6.72 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.12 million Sling TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 225,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of 1,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.5 million retail wireless subscribers.

The company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent ahead of the opening bell on November 6th.