Media Committee Chair welcomes King’s Speech commitments

Commenting on the inclusion of the Media Bill and the Football Governance Bill in the King’s Speech, which sets out the Government’s legislative agenda for the year ahead, Culture, Media and Sport Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said: “The Media Bill will be vital for ensuring our public service broadcasters can continue to thrive in an ever-changing media landscape and for enabling listeners to enjoy access to live radio on smart speakers. We welcome its inclusion and look forward to seeing how the Government has taken on board the Committee’s recommendations to make sure the legislation is in the very best interests of viewers and listeners.”

“Now the Government is committed to establishing the independent football regulator, it should get on with setting it up in shadow form by the end of the year. Today’s announcement should be a clear indication to the footballing authorities negotiating a revenue sharing agreement that they are firmly in added time. If they can’t strike a deal to protect clubs throughout the pyramid soon, the new independent regulator should be in place and ready to step in to impose one upon them.”

The Committee published two reports on the Government’s draft Media Bill following pre-legislative scrutiny earlier in 2023. The Committee is awaiting the Government’s response to its latest report, published in September 2023.

The Committee’s report on football governance in June 2023 concluded that the Premier League and EFL must urgently come to an agreement on sharing more revenue with clubs down the football pyramid or the Government should bring forward setting up the planned independent regulator to impose a deal on the football authorities.