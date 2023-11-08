WBD Q3: Revenues slightly up despite DTC sub losses

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30th 2023.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD, commented: “I am very pleased with the strong financial results that our company delivered in Q3, underscored by 22 per cent growth in Adjusted EBITDA and over $2 billion (€1.87bn) in free cash flow, putting us on track to meaningfully exceed $5 billion for the year and contributing to our nearly $12 billion in debt paydown to date. Among the highlights, our Direct-to-Consumer business had another profitable quarter with $111 million of Adjusted EBITDA and launched its new live-programming offerings with CNN Max and the Bleacher Report Add-On, which are showing early signs of contributing to increased engagement and lower churn on Max. We’ve made great strides in just 19 months and are excited to continue building on this strong momentum, as we focus on driving future growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Q3 Financial Summary & Operational Highlights: