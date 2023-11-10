TNT Sports trials bodycam in Premier League match

TNT Sports and the Premier League have partnered on a new bodycam innovation that will be trialled for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 11th.

A special AI-powered stabilisation bodycam from technology company Mindfly will be affixed to a player from each side during the warm-up prior to kick-off, which will be broadcast live and exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on Premier League broadcast partner channels across the globe.

The bodycam test will be used in the coverage, offering a unique storytelling tool and giving viewers a players’ view of the warm up. The match at Molineux will be the first time a Mindfly bodycam has been trialled in any capacity on a Premier League pitch.

Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Content and Production at Warner Bros Discovery Sports, Europe, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with the Premier League to develop innovative access, taking viewers to places, and experiencing moments, they would not otherwise experience. We are particularly excited for what opportunities this may present for sports broadcasting in the future and we thank the Premier League and both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur for their co-operation in facilitating this activity.”

Premier League Head of Media Operations and Innovation, Rachael Nightingale, added: “Finding new ways to bring our fans closer to the action on the pitch is a key focus for us. After the success of the bodycam trials at the Premier League Summer Series, we are looking forward to seeing what results this test will deliver for TNT and our audiences around the world.”