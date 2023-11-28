ThinkAnalytics hires Nielsen’s Pagen

ThinkAnalytics, a specialist in TV content discovery, viewer data insights, and targeted advertising, has announced the appointment of media and advertising industry veteran, Matt Pagen, to its ThinkAdvertising team. Pagen joins Strategic Advisor Jo Kinsella in the continued expansion for ThinkAdvertising as the company continues to pave the way for innovation and growth in cross-platform advertising.

Pagen takes on the role of Senior Vice President of ThinkAdvertising at ThinkAnalytics. With over 17 years of experience at Nielsen, Pagen brings a wealth of expertise from various leadership roles, including General Manager of Nielsen’s Planning, Analytics and Outcomes and SVP of Nielsen’s Digital Client businesses. With an extensive background working with media, social, CTV, and ad tech platforms, he will develop new client partnerships with video service providers in cross-platform advertising.

“ThinkAdvertising is poised to make a significant impact in redefining audience targeting, and I relish the opportunity to be part of the team driving this evolution,” said Pagen. “I’m looking forward unlocking new audience segments at scale across the ecosystem using ThinkAnalytics’ global first party data.”

“We are pleased to welcome Matt to our expanding team as we continue to position ThinkAdvertising for the future of cross-platform advertising,” said Eddie Young, Chairman of ThinkAnalytics. “His wealth of experience and industry knowledge stemming from his career at Nielsen will be pivotal in driving our continued growth and unparalleled value to our customers.”