Apple TV+ and Paramount+ to bundle?

Apple and Paramount have reportedly discussed bundling their respective streaming services, Paramount+ and Apple TV+. The bundle would cost less than subscribing to both services separately.

Talks are still in the early stages, reports WSJ. It is thought by the participants that Apple’s inventory of exclusive content (such as Severance – pictured) would pair well with Paramount+’s larger library of Showtime and CBS material.

Apple and Paramount’s talks come at a time when a majority of streaming services are struggling to achieve profitability without losing viewers looking to cut back on spending.