Hey Duggee releases Deck The Halls Christmas song

“It’s been a real highlight of 2023 for the BBC Singers to join forces with Hey Duggee for The Choir Badge episode, and also for now for the new festive track Deck The Halls,” commented the BBC Singers. “Singing is such an important and joyous activity for everyone, and we’re particularly delighted this message shines through in all the work we have recorded with Duggee, Alexander and all the Squirrels.”

“It’s been a huge honour to be involved in this. Totally surreal and wonderful to be invited to be part of the funniest cartoon on TV. Everybody loves Duggee, and I will cherish the Christmas jumper I wore during the recording session for the rest of my life,” added Beardyman.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed CBeebies show on BBC iPlayer in 2022, the third year in a row it topped the list, and has amassed over 2.8 billion lifetime views on its official YouTube channel.