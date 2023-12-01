Hey Duggee releases Deck The Halls Christmas song
December 1, 2023
By Nik Roseveare
BBC Studios Kids & Family has revealed that Hey Duggee has released a new Christmas track called Hey Duggee Deck The Halls. The song is available on Hey Duggee YouTube, BBC iPlayer and all major music streaming platforms.
The festive track includes vocals from Hey Duggee narrator Alexander Armstrong, plus the BBC Singers and beatboxing champion Beardyman. Hey Duggee voice artists Sander Jones (who is also Series Director for Hey Duggee), Lucy Montgomery, Anelisa Lamona and Adam Longworth, plus Hey Duggee creator Grant Orchard, also feature.
Armstrong said: “Christmas is the most musical time of the year and it’s been a privilege and an absolute delight to contribute vocals for Hey Duggee Deck The Halls alongside the utterly brilliant BBC Singers, Beatboxing extraordinaire Beardyman and my wonderful Hey Duggee colleagues. I’m sure this lively track will bring lots of joy and merriment to families up and down the country over the festive season.”
“It’s been a real highlight of 2023 for the BBC Singers to join forces with Hey Duggee for The Choir Badge episode, and also for now for the new festive track Deck The Halls,” commented the BBC Singers. “Singing is such an important and joyous activity for everyone, and we’re particularly delighted this message shines through in all the work we have recorded with Duggee, Alexander and all the Squirrels.”
“It’s been a huge honour to be involved in this. Totally surreal and wonderful to be invited to be part of the funniest cartoon on TV. Everybody loves Duggee, and I will cherish the Christmas jumper I wore during the recording session for the rest of my life,” added Beardyman.
Hey Duggee was the most streamed CBeebies show on BBC iPlayer in 2022, the third year in a row it topped the list, and has amassed over 2.8 billion lifetime views on its official YouTube channel.