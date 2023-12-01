Spain: Netflix loses another 1.6m subs

Netflix lost another 1.6 million subscribers in Spain during the second four-month period of the year, according to the consultancy firm Barlovento



The limits imposed on shared accounts is the key reason behind these losses, and is the main reason for some 41.2 per cent of cancelled subscriptions. The decline is lower than the previous period however, which saw 3.2 million subscribers leave.



Overall, SVoD services in Spain are all experiencing significant falls in customers, with combined losses of 4.4 million subscribers in the aforementioned period. Prime Video is still the market leader in the country with a household penetration of 53 per cent.