Spain: Streaming ad-tiers take off

The latest report from consultancy firm GECA reveals that streaming users in Spain are increasingly migrating to OTT platforms with advertising – with the sector mow representing over 50 per cent of viewers.

Since Netflix launched its ad-tier in the country, one in every two new subscribers has opted for the service with advertising.

Prime Video is the most popular OTT in the country in 66.3 per cent of streaming homes, followed by Netflix with 65.7 per cent, Disney+ with 37.9 per cent and HBO Max with 32.5 per cent.