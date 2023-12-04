Canal+ launching streaming platform in Netherlands

After recent launches in Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Canal+ Group has announced it is now coming to the Netherlands with an offer aggregating a streaming catalogue of movies and series.

Its offer is already being distributed in the Netherlands via its subsidiary M7 and will be rebranded Canal+ from January 29th 2024. From this date, Canal+ will propose a comprehensive offer mixing live TV and streaming, aggregating in one platform linear TV channels (including ESPN, owning the rights for Dutch football) and a wide variety of movies and series of all genres with a European DNA.

Canal+ is relying two of the Group’s subsidiaries StudioCanal and SPI International. The former, a majority shareholder of Dutch FilmWorks, has a catalogue of over 8,000 international titles. The latter, a significant player in distributing and broadcasting of content across the world, has a catalogue of over 10,000 international films and series. Canal+ Originals will also be in the mix, including the latest hit series The Brigade. The Group will also give access to exclusive titles from Viaplay, Fremantle, Dutch CORE, Lionsgate and Lumière, including the new season of the successful Norwegian series Furia and the new crime series Negotiator.

In addition to a direct marketing of its platform, Canal+ is also partnering with Dutch telco VodafoneZiggo, to bring their offering to more than 3 million potential customers in the Netherlands.

Jacques du Puy, CEO Canal+ International, commented: “I am very pleased with the launch of our platform in the Netherlands, which will help us further strengthen the position of Canal+ in the European market. It is a dynamic market that offers us new opportunities. With our learnings from other territories and strong relationships with content-providers and major stakeholders, we’re confident to bring something new to the Dutch audience, bringing together the best of linear channels, sport, films and series.”